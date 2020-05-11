From left to right, Jerry Stiller, Amy Stiller, Ben Stiller and Anne Meara pose as Jerry Stiller and Meara are honored with the 2,328th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Stiller (L) and his wife, Anne Meara, arrive for a movie premiere in 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Jerry Stiller, an actor and comedian whose long career included roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died at age 92.

Jerry Stiller's son, actor and comedian Ben Stiller, shared the news Monday on Twitter.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," Ben Stiller wrote alongside a photo of his father.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller, who starred in Broadway performances of The Ritz and Hurlyburly, famously formed a comedy duo with his wife, Anne Meara. The pair appeared on radio and television commercials and on variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show.

Jerry Stiller starred as the often angry father of Jason Alexander's George Costanza character on Seinfeld, appearing on 30 episodes of the popular sitcom. Jerry Stiller's character, Frank, was known for creating his own holiday named Festivus and for attempting to sell a bra for men.

The television star also portrayed Arthur, the father of Leah Remini's Carrie on The King of Queens. He appeared in both Zoolander films, which starred Ben Stiller, who also served as director.

Meara died in 2015 at age 85.