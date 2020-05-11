May 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Jay Cutler honored his estranged wife, television personality Kristin Cavallari, on Mother's Day.

The 37-year-old retired football player wished Cavallari, 33, a happy Mother's Day Sunday on Instagram following news of their split.

Cutler shared a photo of The Hills alum with their three children -- son Camden, 7, son Jax, 6 and daughter Saylor, 4.

"Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one," he captioned the post.

Cavallari responded with a heart emoji in the comments. On her own account, Cavallari paid tribute to her mom and gave thanks for her children.

"Everything made sense once I became a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift," she said. "Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there."

Cutler and Cavallari announced in April that they are ending their seven-year marriage.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," the pair said.

Justin Timberlake was among the other celebrities to celebrate loved ones on Mother's Day. The singer paid tribute to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and shared a slideshow of family photos on Instagram.

Timberlake and Biel have one child, son Silas Randall, 6.

"My love... You continue to keep me in complete awe every day. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother's Day, ya [fox]!!" Timberlake captioned the post.

Biel posted a photo with Timberlake and their son on her own account.

"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much!" she wrote.

Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012. Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel in December after he was spotted getting close to his Palmer co-star Alisa Wainwright in New Orleans the month prior.