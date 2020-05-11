Lana Condor attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 23. The actor turns 22 on May 11. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Blac Chyna arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9. She turns 32 on May 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854

-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888

-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892

-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894

-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904

-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906

-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911

-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918

-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927

-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927 (age 93)

-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 87)

-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 79)

-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 74)

-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963

-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982

-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 38)

-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 32)

-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 23)

-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 21)