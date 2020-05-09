Little Richard performs at Olympia Hall in Paris in 2005. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Little Richard performs during a rehearsal for "A Capitol Fourth" concert on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in 2011. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Little Richard died at his Tennessee home Saturday, his family announced. He was 87.

Danny Jones Penniman, Little Richard's son, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

The cause is not yet known.

The artist's longtime guitarist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ he had been sick for about two months and was surrounded by his brother, sister and son when he died.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, singer and piano player Little Richard was famous for his flashy fashion and a string of 1950s hit songs that included "TuttiFrutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Long Tong Sally," "Rip It Up," "Jenny Jenny," "Keep A-Knockin" and "Lucille."

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.

"Sadly, Little Richard passed away today," Gene Simmons of KISS fame tweeted. "A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can't be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, 'I am the architect of Rock And Roll.' Amen! ... Rest In Peace."