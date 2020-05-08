May 8 (UPI) -- Tinsley Mortimer says she and her fiancé, Scott Kluth, are planning a "small" wedding.

The 44-year-old television personality appeared on Thursday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she gave an update on her wedding plans amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mortimer said she and Kluth have yet to set a wedding date due to the health crisis.

"We haven't [set a date], unfortunately, just because of the situation right now," the star said. "We had planned on doing something this summer and we just don't know yet."

"We want to do something small, so I think once things maybe start to open up we'll be able to figure it out," she added. "This time is difficult to know what we can do and what we can't do."

Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer. She and Kluth both want to have a more intimate wedding than Mortimer's first.

"This will be Scott's first wedding, my second wedding, so he wanted it to be small and that's right up my alley too this year," Mortimer said.

"I'm definitely going to have a big white dress, because you know me, I have to have a big white dress. I don't even care if it's a big white dress and it's just the two of us somewhere with the dogs," she added.

Mortimer said Kluth suggested having a Zoom wedding, an idea that she shot down.

"I don't think so," she said.

Mortimer and Kluth got engaged in Chicago, Ill., in November after dating on and off since 2017. Mortimer's Real Housewives of New York co-star Sonja Morgan gave her "kudos" for the engagement on WWHL in April.

"She really wanted Scott, and she got him, and she's going to give it her best shot," Morgan said Mortimer. "I wish them the best, and thank God Scott came around and did the right thing, so let's see what happens."

On Thursday's WWHL, Mortimer also stressed that she's been "super open and honest" on Real Housewives of New York.