Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is a new dad.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that Grint, 31, and his longtime girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Grint and Groome's rep confirmed the news Thursday to People.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the rep said. "We Would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

News broke in April that Grint and Groome were expecting.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the couple's rep said.

Grint had expressed his desire to have kids in an interview with The Guardian in 2018.

"Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds. I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he said.

Grint played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, which co-starred Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Radcliffe kicked off a new online series this week that features celebrities reading the first Harry Potter book aloud for fans.

Grint portrays Julian Pearce on the Apple TV+ series Servant. Groome is known for playing Georgia Nicholson in the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.