Google is again featuring classic game 'Pac-Man' in the latest Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 8 (UPI) -- Google brought back arcade classic Pac-Man in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "o" in the company's logo relaxing in a chair before it becomes the iconic video game character.

Players usethe arrow keys on their keyboard to navigate Pac-Man through a maze that is in the shape of the Google logo.

Players, as always, must eat all of the dots in the maze while avoiding the colorful ghosts. The signature music and sound effects from Pac-Man are also present.

Google added Pac-Man to their homepage on May 21, 2010 in celebration of the game's 30th anniversary.

Google has started to re-release old Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently re-released its hip-hop music game from 2017.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.