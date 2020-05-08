Toni Tennille attends the 43rd annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on April 29, 2016. The singer turns 80 on May 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 94)

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 80)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 76)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 56)

-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 37)