Google is again featuring its hip-hop music game in the latest Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 7 (UPI) -- Google has brought back its hip-hop music game from 2017 in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo using a turntable while the second letter "g" break dances. The letter "o" represents the records that are spinning.

The interactive game gives a history lesson on the birth of hip-hop from Fab 5 Freddy, rapper and former host of Yo MTV Raps.

Users are then invited to scratch and mix their own records from a selection of legendary tracks.

Google has started to re-release old Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently re-released its Halloween game from 2016.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.