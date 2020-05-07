May 7 (UPI) -- Brian Howe's manager and sister confirmed Thursday the British rock musician has died of cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 66.

He had a successful solo career as a singer-songwriter, but is best known for his collaborations with Bad Company, Ted Nugent and Megadeth.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe," his manager Paul Easton said in a statement to The Guardian, confirming Howe's Wednesday death.

"Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult. Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving," his sister Sandie said in a statement to People.com.