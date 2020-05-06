Tom Cruise is partnering with NASA on the first narrative feature film to be shot in space. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise will film a new movie aboard the International Space Station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed Tuesday that Cruise, 57, is partnering with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on the first narrative feature film to be shot in space.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

Deadline reported Monday that Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX will work with NASA on the action-adventure film. Sources said the project is not a new Mission: Impossible movie.

Cruise regularly performs his own stunts and broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another on the set of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 2017. He relived the incident during an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2018.

Fellow actor Matt Damon discussed Cruise's love of stunts during an interview on Conan in November. Damon said Cruise sought a second opinion from a safety adviser after not receiving clearance for a dangerous stunt for a Mission: Impossible film.

"The safety guy, whose only job is to keep you safe says 'That's too dangerous,' my reaction is 'Too bad we can't do that sequence I came up with, it would've been really cool.' His reaction is, 'No, we're getting another safety guy,'" Damon said.

Cruise will next star in Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters in December.