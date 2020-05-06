May 6 (UPI) -- The Amazon Studios series Fleabag, HBO's adaptation of Watchmen and the Netflix show Stranger Things are among the 2020 Peabody Award nominees.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced a list of 60 nominees Wednesday in the categories of children's & youth, documentaries, entertainment, news, podcast/radio and public service programming.
The Peabody Awards recognize "compelling and empowering stories" released in broadcasting and digital media. The 19 jurors chose its nominees from nearly 1,300 entries.
"Peabody is proud to champion this year's nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and our democracy," Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said. "Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees."
PBS and HBO lead the 2020 nominees with 11 and seven nominations, respectively, followed by Netflix with five and Amazon Studios with three.
Here's the full list of 2020 Peabody Awards nominees:
Children's & youth
Molly of Denali
Treasure Island 2020
Documentaries
16 Shots
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)
Leaving Neverland
One Child Nation
POV: America
POV: Inventing Tomorrow
POV: Midnight Traveler
POV: Roll Red Roll
POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs
POV: The Silence of Others
POV: Sea of Shadows
Surviving R. Kelly
The Edge of Democracy
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
Warrior Women
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
Entertainment
Chernobyl
David Makes Man
Dickinson
Fleabag
Float
Good Omens
Our Boys
Ramy
Stranger Things
Succession
Unbelievable
Watchmen
When They See Us
News
A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness
American Betrayal
Capitol Hill Controversy
Coal's Deadly Dust
Flint's Deadly Water
Police. Arrest
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death - The Plight of the American Thoroughbred
The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America
The Invisibles
Unwarranted
Podcast/radio
70 Million
Dolly Parton's America
Finding Fred
Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal
Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul
Have You Heard George's Podcast?
Headlong: Running from COPS
In the Dark: The Path Home
Silencing Science
Stonewall OutLoud
The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow
The Refuge
Public service
Border Hustle
Detained
Long Island Divided
The 2020 Peabody Awards were initially slated to take place June 18 in Los Angeles but will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.