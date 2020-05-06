David Harbour stars in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Amazon Studios series Fleabag, HBO's adaptation of Watchmen and the Netflix show Stranger Things are among the 2020 Peabody Award nominees.

The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced a list of 60 nominees Wednesday in the categories of children's & youth, documentaries, entertainment, news, podcast/radio and public service programming.

The Peabody Awards recognize "compelling and empowering stories" released in broadcasting and digital media. The 19 jurors chose its nominees from nearly 1,300 entries.

"Peabody is proud to champion this year's nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and our democracy," Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said. "Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees."

PBS and HBO lead the 2020 nominees with 11 and seven nominations, respectively, followed by Netflix with five and Amazon Studios with three.

Here's the full list of 2020 Peabody Awards nominees:

Children's & youth

Molly of Denali

Treasure Island 2020

Documentaries

16 Shots

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)

Leaving Neverland

One Child Nation

POV: America

POV: Inventing Tomorrow

POV: Midnight Traveler

POV: Roll Red Roll

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs

POV: The Silence of Others

POV: Sea of Shadows

Surviving R. Kelly

The Edge of Democracy

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

Warrior Women

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Entertainment

Chernobyl

David Makes Man

Dickinson

Fleabag

Float

Good Omens

Our Boys

Ramy

Stranger Things

Succession

Unbelievable

Watchmen

When They See Us

News

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness

American Betrayal

Capitol Hill Controversy

Coal's Deadly Dust

Flint's Deadly Water

Police. Arrest

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death - The Plight of the American Thoroughbred

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America

The Invisibles

Unwarranted

Podcast/radio

70 Million

Dolly Parton's America

Finding Fred

Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal

Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

Headlong: Running from COPS

In the Dark: The Path Home

Silencing Science

Stonewall OutLoud

The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow

The Refuge

Public service

Border Hustle

Detained

Long Island Divided

The 2020 Peabody Awards were initially slated to take place June 18 in Los Angeles but will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.