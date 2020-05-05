May 5 (UPI) -- Singer and musician Grimes is a new mom.

The 32-year-old recording artist, born Claire Boucher, gave birth to her first child, a son, with her boyfriend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk, 48, shared the news Monday on Twitter.

"Mom & baby all good," he wrote.

Musk also posted a first photo of his baby boy. He used a filter that made it look as if his son had face tattoos.

Musk later shared a picture of himself holding his son, whom he said they named X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Musk has five other sons, twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, with his ex-wife Justine Musk. Grimes announced her pregnancy in January, telling fans she was "knocked up."

In February, Grimes said in an interview with The Face magazine that she will keep her child grounded by having them spend unplugged time with family.

"I'll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled," she said. "He's very intense. Lots of physical labour in the cold and whatnot, haha."

Grimes and Musk made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

Grimes released her fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene, in February. The album features the singles "Violence," "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth," "My Name is Dark," "4ÆM" and "Delete Forever."