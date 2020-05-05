May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813
-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818
-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830
-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864
-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899
-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903
-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914
-- Singer/actor Alice Faye in 1915
-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 82)
-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 80)
-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942
-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 77)
-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 76)
-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944
-- Author/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 75)
-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 47)
-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 37)
-- Singer/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 32)
-- Rapper Chris Brown in 1989 (age 31)
-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 30)
-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 21)