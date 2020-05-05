May 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Game Studios has announced that its free-to-play online multiplayer shooter titled Crucible will be released on PC on May 20.

Crucible has players going head-to-head in teams on an alien planet that is also home to hostile monsters which will attack your party.

Players can choose from a variety of different characters that span humans, aliens and robots. Each character comes with a different set of abilities.

Amazon released a new trailer for Crucible that highlights all of the gameplay modes that the title will launch with.

Heart of Hives will involve two teams of four racing against each other to see who can defeat a set of giant monsters first. Harvest Command will task two teams of eight to capture and hold points across the map, and Alpha Hunters involves eight teams of two fighting to survive.