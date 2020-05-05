Chloe Sevigny (R) and Natasha Lyonne attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Sevigny attends a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "The Dead Don't Die" in 2019. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Sevigny welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Chloe Sevigny is a new mom.

Entertainment Tonight reported Monday that Sevigny, 45, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic.

Sevigny's rep also confirmed the news to People.

"Chloe had her baby on Saturday and all are happy and healthy," the rep said.

Sevigny and Mackovic were spotted with their baby Monday in New York, according to the Daily Mail.

Sevigny confirmed in January that she was expecting her first child with Mackovic. The couple have been dating for over a year.

The American Horror Story: Hotel actress showed her baby bump in a photo on Instagram last week.

"And yes this baby is due any second! I'm as big as our collective love for NYC!" she wrote.

Sevigny said in an interview with The Cut in April that she and Mackovic are staying home and doing their best to stay calm amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Being pregnant, everything feels slightly heightened, but we did what most people did -- we went out and got a modest amount of groceries and have taken it week by week since," the star said.

"I think I'm maybe in a little bit more of a fight-or-flight mode. I can't fall into feeling sorry for myself. It will harm me and my baby; stress is one of the worst things," she added.

Sevigny is known for the TV series Big Love, American Horror Story: Hotel and Bloodline.