May 4 (UPI) -- Cady Groves, a singer and songwriter known for songs such as "This Little Girl," "Forget You" and more, has died at the age of 30.

Spin confirmed Cady Groves' death. Cady Groves is the third Groves child to die, following the deaths of her brothers Casey and Kelly who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively, both at the age of 28.

Cady Groves' brother Cody Groves announced his sister's death on Twitter, stating that there is no indication of foul play or self-harm.

"Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," Cody Groves said.

"Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album. Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on," he continued.

Groves had last released the single "Oil and Water" in 2017. She has been streamed 12 million times on Spotify throughout her career.