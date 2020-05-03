Lea Michele arrives at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lea Michele attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills in 2019.

Lea Michele shared her first baby bump photo on Instagram this weekend.

May 3 (UPI) -- Glee and Scream Queens alum Lea Michele confirmed reports of her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram this weekend.

"So grateful," the 33-year-old actress captioned the outdoor portrait of her smiling with her eyes closed and cradling her baby bump.

The image has gotten nearly 1.6 million "likes" since it was posted on Saturday.

Several media outlets reported she was expecting her first child last week, but this is the first time she has publicly addressed the news.

She married Zandy Reich in March 2019.