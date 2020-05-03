Kara Keough -- pictured here with her mother Jeana -- is mourning the death of her father, Matt Keough, who died Friday at age 64. Photo courtesy of Twitter

May 3 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is mourning the death of her father shortly after her son died during childbirth.

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now," the 32-year-old TV personality captioned an Instagram slide show of photos of her and her father -- former Oakland A's pitcher Matt Keough.

The elder Keough died Friday at age 64, ETOnline said.

Kara Keough announced two weeks ago that her son McCoy had died during childbirth.

She and her husband Kyle Bosworth also have a 4-year-old daughter named Decker.