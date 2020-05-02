Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore" in Los Angeles in 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Joe Pantoliano's agent Barry McPherson said the Bad Boys and The Sopranos alum was hit by a car and injured while walking in his Connecticut neighborhood.

McPherson told USA Today the 68-year-old actor sustained a "severe head injury" Friday, but is home from the hospital where he was "monitored for a concussion and chest trauma."

Pantoliano posted Instagram photos of himself with fresh stitches on the top of his head after the incident, which occurred in Connecticut as U.S. residents are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the snapshots shows the actor giving the thumb's up sign.

The other is a close-up of his injury.

"He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering," the images are captioned. "Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We'll [be] reading them to him to help him get better!"

Pantoliano is also known for his role in The Matrix franchise, Memento, The Fugitive, Risky Business and The Goonies.