Actor Eric Christian Olsen (L) and his wife, actress Sarah Wright Olsen, are expecting their third child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Christian Olsen has announced his wife, Parks and Recreation alum Sarah Wright Olsen, is pregnant with their third child.

"This seems like the perfect time to have another baby. #quarantinebaby #endlesssummerbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona #iguessimsleepinginthegarage #tinyhousenation," Olsen wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a photo of Sarah showing off her baby bump to their 3-year-old daughter Esme.

Sarah posted a portrait of herself wearing a sheer, white dress on her own account.

"Grateful for our rainbow baby growing, kicking and filling our days with light. Due end of summer," she wrote, alluding publicly for the first time to a past pregnancy loss.

People.com said the Olsens are also the parents of a 6-year-old son named Wyatt.