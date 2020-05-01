May 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood, a remote version of Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards and a new concert series from The Rolling Stones are just some of the streaming options available this weekend for viewers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showtime's Billions and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty return with new episodes and Amazon travels to the future in Upload. Prince Harry will be on hand to introduce a royal-themed episode of Thomas & Friends on Netflix.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'La La Land' -- YouTube

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's 2016 award-winning romantic musical streams for free on YouTube Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Jamie Lee Curtis hosts the presentation which features a performance from composer Justin Hurwitz and special messages from Seth Rogen, Salma Hayek, Bill Pullman, Jaeden Martel, Kaitlyn Dever, Pamela Adlon and director Damian Chazelle as they support furloughed movie theater employees.

'The Half of It' -- Netflix

Netflix presents an LGBTQ love story on Friday starring Leah Lewis as high schooler, Ellie, who is hired by her classmate, Paul (Daniel Diemer), to pen love letters for his crush, Aster (Alexxis Lemire). Ellie starts to develop feelings for Aster as she and Paul start to become friends.

'Endings, Beginnings' -- Amazon, YouTube

Shailene Woodley is in a love triangle with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan in this romantic drama exploring how modern technology can make dating difficult. Endings, Beginnings is available for rental and purchase starting Friday on Amazon and YouTube.

TV

'Upload' -- Amazon

Nathan (Robbie Amell) is uploaded into a digital afterlife following a self-driving car accident in this futuristic series from creator Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation). Upload premieres Friday on Amazon Prime and also stars Andy Allo, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Owen Daniels and Andrea Rosen.

'Hollywood' -- Netflix

A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers pursue their Hollywood dreams following World War II in this limited series from Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) that hits Netflix Friday. David Coronswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons also star.

'Trying' -- Apple TV+

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith portray a London couple who turn to adoption in this new comedy series arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday. The pair undergo a grueling adoption process and attempt to clean up their dysfunctional lives.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

Otis battles his rival Dolph Ziggler for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank match while Mandy Rose takes on Carmella to enter into the Women's Money in the Bank match on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will also confront The Forgotten Sons for the first time.

'Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together' -- Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice hosts a remote version of the annual awards show on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Kids vote for winners in categories such as film, television and music. The Avengers cast, along with Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS and more, are also set to appear.

'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine' -- Netflix, Milkshake!

Prince Harry will introduce a royal-themed episode of Thomas & Friends premiering Friday on Netflix in the U.S. and Saturday on Milkshake! in the U.K. Thomas and The Fat Controller will help transport Queen Elizabeth II and a young Prince Charles.

'Rick and Morty' -- Adult Swim

The second half of Rick and Morty Season 4 begins Sunday at 11:30 p.m. EDT and will run for five episodes. The animated comedy was on a brief hiatus following the first half of Season 4, which started in November.

'Billions' -- Showtime

Billions returns for Season 5 on Showtime Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. The premiere episode features WWE star Becky Lynch in a guest-starring role. Julianna Marguiles, Corey Stoll and Akili McDowell also join the new season as Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti's characters enter into a renewed rivalry.

Music

The Grateful Dead's 'The Closing of Winterland' -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead continue their Shakedown Stream series Friday with a presentation of the band's 1978 New Year's Eve concert, The Closing of Winterland. Donna Jean, the only woman to join the band, will be featured during the pre-show, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Rollins Stones' 'Extra Licks' series -- YouTube

The Rolling Stones will kick off a new weekly concert series Sunday, titled Extra Licks, at 3 p.m. EDT. The first installment will feature extra footage from the band's 2016 concert film, Ole Ole Ole!: A Trip Across Latin America.