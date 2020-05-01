May 1 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that it has come to terms on the release of professional wrestler Curtis Axel.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," WWE said in a statement on Thursday.

Axel is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect and made his debut in the company in 2010 as a member of The Nexus.

Axel is a former Intercontinental Champion and a two-time Tag Team Champion, once with David Otunga and once with Bo Dallas. He was also briefly managed by Paul Heyman.

Axel and Dallas had famously spent time backing up The Miz as The Miztourage in 2018 before they formed the B-Team together.

The grappler has not been featured on WWE programming in months.

WWE released a number of superstars in April including Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, referee Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush.