May 1 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is revisiting her touring days with 'N Sync and the Backstreet Boys.

The 36-year-old singer and actress showed off memorabilia from the Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium tour during Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Moore found her old tour badge while doing some spring cleaning amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"So, when I was 15 and just started out in the industry, my very first tour was with 'N Sync. But shortly thereafter, I got to open up for the Backstreet Boys on their Millennium tour, and I found my tour badge," the star said. "Like, my little lanyard that I had to wear everywhere."

Moore showed the lanyard, which featured her photo badge, a hospitality badge and her meal pass for the tour. She also found an old Polaroid photo of herself with the Backstreet Boys.

So, this was their Millennium tour and it was a tour that was done in the round," she said. "My favorite thing was they started the show by like flying in, and so they're wearing sort of appropriate... they look like space suits kind of?"

Moore also found an unauthorized book about her life that contains the "fun fact" that she has size 10 feet. The book said Moore is "proud" of her feet and "doesn't care" about being called "Bigfoot."

"I do have a size 10 foot, but I'm not proud of it," Moore said. "I'm not proud of being called Bigfoot."

Moore said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016 that 'N Sync member Justin Timberlake once made her self-conscious about her "big feet."

"I stroll up at 15, like, freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there, and he's like, 'You have big feet for a girl,'" the singer said. "I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all, but I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him."

"Sixteen years later, it stuck with me. It really scarred me emotionally," she jokingly added.

Moore released Silver Linings, her first album in 10 years, in March. She plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us.