Google is again featuring its garden gnome game in the latest Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 1 (UPI) -- Google has re-released its 2018 garden gnome game in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "O" in the company's logo wearing a garden gnome hat. The second "O" is also wearing a garden gnome hat and gets stuck into the ground.

The interactive game begins by giving a history lesson on garden gnomes and then tasks the player with launching the gnomes across a grassy field with a catapult.

The further the garden gnome travels, more flowers are planted into the grassy field. Users can choose from six different garden gnomes that each have their own unique weight.

Google has re-released old Doodle games this past week as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company re-released its 2016 music game based on music performer Clara Rockmore on Thursday.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.