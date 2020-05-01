May 1 (UPI) -- Gigi Hadid says she is pregnant and "excited" to become a mom.

The 25-year-old model appeared on Thursday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following reports she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy after host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the news.

"Thank you so much," Hadid responded. "Obviously, you know, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Hadid said she's doing her best to be present and enjoy her pregnancy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day-by-day," she said.

Hadid said her pregnancy craving is everything bagels. Her family surprised her with an everything bagel-shaped cake made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro on her birthday last week.

"I'm his biggest fan," Hadid said of Valastro. "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just like, quarantine emotionalness -- I cried every five minutes for, like, an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake."

Hadid shared a slideshow of photos and videos from her birthday celebration on Instagram last week, including a picture of her everything bagel cake.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!" the model captioned the post.

"The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade," she said. "This is a dream come true."

News broke Wednesday that Hadid and Malik are expecting. TMZ said Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant. Hadid and Malik have been dating on and off since 2015.