May 1 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on Instagram the birth of his baby boy named Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate.

Cooper uploaded photos of himself with the newborn on Thursday and said that Wyatt was born on Monday, weighing 7.2 lbs.

The 52-year-old explained in a lengthy post the meaning behind Wyatt's name and how it felt to be a father.

"He is named after my father who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me," Cooper said.

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him," he continued.