April 30 (UPI) -- NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defended his title against Damian Priest on WWE NXT.

Lee and Priest had a hard-hitting battle on Wednesday in the main event. Lee showcased his incredible strength early on as he threw the equally towering Priest into the side of the ring from behind the barricaded area.

The champion and Priest continually attacked each other with hard blows and ring-shaking slams. Priest was able to pick up Lee and deliver an impressive Broken Arrow.

Priest briefly gained control of the bout until Lee was able to perform a Superplex from the top rope. Priest eventually got desperate and brought out his signature nightstick.

Priest attempted to strike Lee in the face with the weapon but Lee blocked the attack. Lee then delivered two Spirit Bombs in a row to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was in action against Mia Yim in a non-title match. Yim was ready for a fight and did not back down from the challenge, delivering a Tornado DDT to The Queen.

Yim continued to survive every move and submission Flair applied until she locked in the Figure-Eight Leg Lock, causing Yim to tap out.

Flair, as she headed towards the back, was approached by the No. 1 contender for her NXT Women's Championship, Io Shirai.

Shirai yelled at Flair in Japanese and then proclaimed in English that their title match will take place next week.

NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his temporary partner Timothy Thatcher, played The Newly Bros Game to see how well they know each other. Thatcher has stepped in for Riddle's partner Pete Dunne in recent weeks.

Thatcher was asked what Riddle had for breakfast, stating that he had no idea. Thatcher still got the question correct, however, because Riddle couldn't remember what he ate.

Riddle and Thatcher had their game show ruined by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium who attacked the duo from behind. Aichner and Barthel posed with the NXT Tag Team Championships following the vicious assault.

Other moments from WWE NXT included the announcement that NXT Champion Adam Cole will be defending his title against Velveteen Dream next week; Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating El Hijo del Fantasma as part of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament; Candice LeRae defeating Kacy Catanzaro; Dexter Lumis defeating Shane Thorne; and Drake Maverick defeating Tony Nese as part of the tournament.