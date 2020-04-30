April 30 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is giving a glimpse of his American Dad guest spot.

The 30-year-old singer and actor shared new photos Wednesday from his upcoming appearance on the TBS animated series.

One of the stills shows The Weeknd eating popcorn and watching a movie with Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), Francine Smith (Wendy Schaal) and Steve Smith (Scott Grimes).

Another photo shows Roger (MacFarlane) wearing The Weeknd's signature hairstyle while speaking to four women in a dressing room. A Starboy poster featuring Roger hangs on the wall.

The Weeknd captioned the post with a popcorn emoji.

TBS shared a teaser video Tuesday that shows Roger performing as The Weeknd and The Weeknd eating lasagna with the Smith family.

The Weeknd will appear in Monday's episode of American Dad. The singer co-wrote the episode, titled "A Starboy is Born," with Joel Hurwitz.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March. He has since released a deluxe edition of the album and added new bonus tracks to the deluxe version.