Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will serve a second term. File Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress

April 30 (UPI) -- Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Thursday announced that she appointed poet laureate Joy Harjo for a second term.

Harjo's second one-year term begins Sept. 1.

Her second project will be called Living Nations, Living Words: A Map of First Peoples Poetry. This would include a digital collection and online map featuring Native poets and poetry.

The project will feature biographies and locations of current Native American poets, as well as recordings of the poets reading their work.

"Poetry reminds us that we are connected beyond words, and to communicate through poetry has the potential to expand the conversation into wordless depths, to help us move collectively into fresh cultural vision," Harjo said in a news release. "In this country, the roots are found in the poetry of the more than 500 living indigenous nations."

As the 23rd poet laureate, Harjo was the first Native American appointed to that position in 2019. She began her first term on Sept. 19.

Harjo recently contributed to the Library of Congress and Washington Post's video series The Poetry of Home. She and poet laureates Juan Felipe Herrera and Robert Pinsky shared poems about their idea of home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harjo lives in Tulsa, Okla., and has published multiple collections of work including Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings, The Woman Who Fell From the Sky and In Mad Love and War.