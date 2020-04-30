April 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Jerry Seinfeld's new comedy special.

The streaming service shared a trailer Thursday for 23 Hours to Kill, Seinfeld's first standup comedy special in 22 years.

In the preview, Seinfeld discusses how everyone's "life sucks," including his own.

"All things we do to convince ourselves our lives don't suck. And I know that, because I know that everyone's life sucks. Your life sucks. My life sucks, too," he says before adding, "Perhaps not quite as much."

Seinfeld then illustrates how life sucking or being great are more similar than people might think.

Seinfeld promoted 23 Hours to Kill in a tweet Thursday, saying he hopes the special brings some laughs to people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There has never been a challenging time in human history where an occasional laugh didn't help us get through. Hope you enjoy '23 Hours to Kill' - May 5th on @NetflixIsAJoke," he wrote.

Seinfeld shared a promo for the special earlier this month that showed him playing a James Bond-like secret agent.

23 Hours to Kill was filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York prior to the pandemic. The special premieres May 5.

Seinfeld also hosts the Netflix talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The show's 11th season started streaming in July.