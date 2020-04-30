Trending

Trending Stories

Kate Hudson on nearly dating Jimmy Fallon: 'I would have totally gone there'
Kate Hudson on nearly dating Jimmy Fallon: 'I would have totally gone there'
Google re-releases Oskar Fischinger music game in latest Doodle
Google re-releases Oskar Fischinger music game in latest Doodle
'Reno 911!': Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen appear in Quibi revival trailer
'Reno 911!': Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen appear in Quibi revival trailer
'Shahs of Sunset' star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi gives birth to son
'Shahs of Sunset' star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi gives birth to son
'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Jurassic World' actor Irrfan Khan dead at 53
'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Jurassic World' actor Irrfan Khan dead at 53

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from John Legend's career
Moments from John Legend's career
 
Back to Article
/