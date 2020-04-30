April 30 (UPI) -- British singer Dua Lipa and KIIS-FM radio personality joJo Wright will host an iHeartRadio Prom stream in May.

iHeartRadio announced Thursday that Lipa and Wright will co-host the on-air event May 8 to celebrate graduating high school seniors unable to attend prom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-hour event will broadcast across stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation beginning at 8 p.m. local time. The prom will feature DJ mixes from Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello, will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury and other artists.

In addition, John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carton, Trevor Daniel and other stars will share special messages for the Class of 2020. Lewis Capaldi will perform his song "Before You Go" for the first slow dance.

"Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country. Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the safety of our listeners living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion," Wright said.

iHeartRadio said listeners can submit photos in their prom outfits using the hashtags #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Lipa following the event.

Lipa released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in March. She teamed up with Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and other stars this month to cover the Foo Fighters song "Times Like These" for coronavirus relief.