April 30 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the first trailer for publisher Ubisoft's upcoming open-world adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Viking warrior Eivor takes center stage in the cinematic clip released on Thursday which takes place during England's Dark Ages.

Eivor leads the charge during a bloody and brutal battle where the series' signature hidden wrist blade saves him from certain doom.

"Become Eivor, a mightly Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement and forge alliance to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla," Ubisoft said in a statement.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released this fall for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.