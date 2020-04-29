April 29 (UPI) -- FBI star Missy Peregrym is a new mom.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Otis Paradis, with her husband, Tom Oakley, in March.

Peregrym shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby boy.

"Otis Paradis Oakley Born March 21st," the star captioned the post. "These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world."

"A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time #blessed," she added.

Peregrym's FBI co-star Zeeko Zaki, actor Aleks Paunovic and actress Jenny Wade were among those to congratulate Peregrym in the comments.

"What a little legend," Zaki wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"What a beautiful pic!!!!! Ahhhh!!!! Congrats!!!! Sending so much love!!" Paunovic added.

"Our first Granfriendbaby! Yes I made that up. Hi Otis. It's me, your favorite Granfriend Jenny. I love you," Wade said.

Peregrym and Oakley married in December 2018 and announced in October that they were expecting. Peregrym showed her baby bump in photos from the FBI set in February.

"Here's some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working... lots of people tied my shoes for me!" she wrote.

Peregrym plays Maggie Bell on FBI, which cut its second season short on CBS due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also portrayed Andy McNally on the ABC series Rookie Blue.