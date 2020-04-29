The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into Harrison Ford regarding an incident in which he File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a runway incident involving Harrison Ford at a California airport last week.

The FAA said Ford's Aviat A-1C Husky on Friday crossed a runway at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles while another aircraft was attempting to land. The actor's small plane crossed the western end of the runway while the second aircraft began conducting a "touch-and-go" landing about 3,600 feet to the east.

A representative for Ford said no one was injured and there was no danger of a crash.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from [air traffic control]. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," the representative said.

The flight was intended to "maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft," the representative said.

Ford was previously investigated by the FAA in 2017 for inadvertently landing his private plane on an incorrect runway and was injured when his World War II-era training plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course in Los Angeles.