Alex Trebek holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on "Jeopardy!" Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Judge Judy Sheindlin (L) holds up her Lifetime Achievement Award as she poses with Amy Poehler. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Hayley Erin holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Maurice Benard holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "The Bold and the Beautiful." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Members of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" team hold their Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Vernee Watson holds up her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Valerie Bertinelli holds up her Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Culinary Host and Outstanding Culinary Program for "Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Bethune holds up her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Alejandra Oraa holds up her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program for her work in "Destinos CNN en Español." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Rachael Ray holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show for "Rachael Ray." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kathie Lee Gifford holds up her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Alan Tacher (R) and Glicia Marquez-Pronesti hold up their Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish for "Despierta America." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kyler Pettis holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
"The Talk" cast, from left to right, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sara Gilbert, arrive on the red carpet on Sunday. The Talk was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kate Linder of "The Young and the Restless." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Adrienne Houghton of "The Real" was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kristos Andrews of "This Just In." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) and his wife Lisa Oz arrive on the red carpet. Dr. Oz was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host and Outstanding Informative Talk Show for "The Dr. Oz Show." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Linsey Godfrey (L) and Breckin Meyer clown around as they arrive on the red carpet. Godfrey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Annika Noelle (L) of "The Bold and the Beautiful" and her sister Krista Noelle arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Hunter King of "Life in Pieces." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Carolyn Hennesy of "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Singer Thia Megia. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Lou Diamond Phillips (L) and his wife Yvonne Boismier Phillips arrive on the red carpet. Lou Diamond Phillips was nominated for Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sal Stowers of "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Producer Takara Joseph. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Camila Banus of "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kellie Pickler was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "Pickler and Ben." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Laura Wright was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
John Michael Higgins was nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host for "America Says." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Arianne Zucker of "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Victoria Konefal was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Rose Keegan was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "Days of Our Lives." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sports commentator Jesse Palmer. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Producer Colleen Bell (L) and husband writer Brad Bell arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Gareis of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Erin Cherry holds her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Michela Luci holds her Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Family Viewing Program. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Chef Jacques Pepin holds his Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sean Patrick Flanery holds his Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
The "Odd Squad" writing team kiss their Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Children's, Preschool Children's, or Family Viewing Program. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Matthew Lipton holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lighting Direction for "The Inspectors." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jeff Hall (R) and Matt Tognacci hold their Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for "The Talk." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Spirtas holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jeff Hall and Matt Tognacci (L) hold their Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for "The Talk." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Samantha Brown holds her Emmys for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Baden Kelly holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Terrence Terrell holds his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Director of Photography Jeffrey Gardner holds his Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
The hairstylist team for "The Talk" pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Hairstyling. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Production designer Cody Gramstad holds his Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Alan Bodner holds his Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, D. Brent Nelson, Ken Corday and Paul Antonelli pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Casting directors Bob Lambert (R) and Marnie Saitta hold their Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Director Liz Patrick (C) and Associate Directors Ken Cooper and Huck Hackstedt hold their Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Swen Temmel (L) and Meadow Williams of "After" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Hannah Vandenbygaart of "Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Professional boxer Laila Ali (R) and her husband Curtis Conway arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Michael Mealor (L) of "Indigenous" and Sasha Calle arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Carly Ciarrocchi of "Snug's House." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Brianne Tju of "Light as a Feather." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Joy Villa. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Violinist Lindsey Stirling. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Courtney Hope of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Monique Coleman of "High School Musical." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actress Celeste Fianna. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Anita Gillette of "Moonstruck." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Screenwriter Silvia Cardenas Olivas (R) and guest arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Singer David Osmond. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
J. August Richards of "Angel." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo