Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Daytime Emmys will take place during a virtual ceremony later this year.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a press release Wednesday that it will produce a remote event for the Daytime Emmy Awards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys, and awards for achievement in television Technology & Engineering will also have at-home virtual ceremonies because of the health crisis.

"While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it," NATAS president Adam Sharp said.

"Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding," he added.

The virtual ceremonies will feature nominees and presenters via remote video. Dates for the events will be determined following the nomination announcements for the Daytime Emmys in May and the News & Documentary Emmys in the summer.

The originally-scheduled dates for the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering Emmys were as follows:

Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards - April 19 in Las Vegas; postponed in March to October 2020

Sports Emmy Awards - April 28 in New York; postponed in March to fall 2020

Daytime Emmy Awards - June 12-14 in Pasadena, Calif.; postponed in March to fall 2020

News & Documentary Emmy Awards - September 2020

NATAS still plans to launch its own streaming app, where people can watch the Daytime Emmys and the academy's other awards shows.