Becky Lynch (R), pictured with Seth Rollins, will guest star in "Billions" Season 5, which premieres Sunday on Showtime. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Becky Lynch will appear in the Billions Season 5 premiere.

Showtime announced in a tweet Wednesday that the 33-year-old WWE wrestling star, known as "The Man," will guest star in the episode, which airs Sunday.

"The Man is coming to #Billions," the post reads. "Catch @BeckyLynchWWE in the season premiere this Sunday. Only on Showtime."

The Man is coming to #Billions. Catch @BeckyLynchWWE in the season premiere this Sunday. Only on Showtime. pic.twitter.com/MjqiHpsQfY— Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) April 29, 2020

Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman had invited Lynch to appear on the series while wearing a Lynch shirt at a TV panel in 2019. Lynch accepted the invitation via Twitter.

"Great looking shirt, Brian. Let's do this! #Billions #TheManWillComeAround," she wrote.

Season 5 will also feature Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll and Akili McDowell. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author, with Stoll as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana, and McDowell as Savion Williams, a teenager growing up in Bobby Axelrod's (Damian Lewis) hometown.

Billions is co-created by Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Lewis and Paul Giamatti star as Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades, respectively, who will have a renewed rivalry in Season 5.

Showtime released a trailer for the season in March that shows Alexrod calling himself a monster.

Lynch is a four-time women's champion in WWE. She started using the nickname "The Man" in 2018.