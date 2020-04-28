Oprah Winfrey will provide a commencement speech for graduating seniors virtually during Facebook's '#Graduation2020' event. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus and more are set to appear on the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 event for high school and college seniors.

The event, which begins on May 15 at 2 p.m. EDT on Facebook Watch, will help seniors celebrate their graduation virtually as schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winfrey will be providing the commencement address. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more are set to give words of wisdom to the class of 2020.

Cyrus will give a special performance of her 2009 song "The Climb."

The ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, and feature photos and videos of the class of 2020. Deans and principals will also deliver messages.

Graduates will be able to hold their own virtual graduation through Facebook. Instagram, starting on May 11, will broadcast daily programming that highlights senior experiences such as superlatives and senior skip day.