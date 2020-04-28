April 28 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey appeared on Today Tuesday and discussed how his family is keeping busy indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConaughey is self-isolating at home with his wife, Camila Alves, their three children and the actor's mother. McConaughey said they are doing a lot more cooking and cleaning then watching tv.

"We're in the kitchen for about four and a half hours a day. We don't have any idle time. I'll tell you that. Zero idle time," he said.

The 50-year-old has also continued teaching virtually for the University of Texas at Austin.

"I thought it was going to be more awkward then it was, by far. It was easy, three hours went by. The students were engaged, I was engaged. It worked really like a classroom. So life's going on virtually," he said.

McConaughey recorded a PSA about wearing masks in public with boxer Canelo Alvarez. McConaughey gave the PSA in Spanish after Austin Mayor Steve Adler asked him to try and reach Spanish-speaking communities in the area.

McConaughey recently hosted on Zoom a bingo night with his family for residents at a senior living facility in Texas.