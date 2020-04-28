Google is once again featuring its cricket video game in the latest Doodle. The company will feature old Doodle games in the coming days. Image courtesy of Google

April 28 (UPI) -- Google has re-released its 2017 cricket video game in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo playing cricket indoors with the letter "E." A play button appears next to the logo.

The interactive game features a team of crickets vs. a team of snails in a game of cricket.

The Doodle was originally made in honor of the international cricket tournament held in England and Wales in June 2017.

Google will continue to re-release past Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company re-released its 2017 coding video game for kids on Monday.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.