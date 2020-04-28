Lea Michele attends the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lea Michele attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Lea Michele is expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Glee alum Lea Michele is going to be a mom.

People reported Monday that Michele, 33, is expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source told the magazine.

Page Six confirmed the news Monday evening.

Michele and Reich were first linked in 2017 and married in March 2019. Michele shared a photo with Reich on Instagram this month and voiced her gratitude in the caption.

"Grateful for this one," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In an interview with Health magazine in September, Michele shared her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can cause infertility. She also expressed her desire to have kids.

"Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mom of, like, 10 kids -- if it's physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I'm so excited about the thought of being a mom," the star said.

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee, which ended in 2015 after six seasons on Fox. She has since starred on the Fox series Scream Queens and the ABC series The Mayor.