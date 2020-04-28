Penélope Cruz appears backstage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. The actor turns 46 on April 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 90)

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 79)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 70)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 60)

-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 60)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 56)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 54)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 44)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 42)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 34)