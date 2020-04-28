Trending

Trending Stories

'When Calls the Heart' renewed for an eighth season
'When Calls the Heart' renewed for an eighth season
Michael Madsen urges social distancing with 'Reservoir Dogs' parody
Michael Madsen urges social distancing with 'Reservoir Dogs' parody
Korie Robertson says family is 'safe and sound' after drive-by shooting
Korie Robertson says family is 'safe and sound' after drive-by shooting
Google re-releases coding game in latest Doodle
Google re-releases coding game in latest Doodle
'American Idol': Katy Perry 'really proud' of first at-home episode
'American Idol': Katy Perry 'really proud' of first at-home episode

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from John Legend's career
Moments from John Legend's career
 
Back to Article
/