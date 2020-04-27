April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring Ellie Kemper in the title role of Kimmy.

The special takes place after the events of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ended in 2019 after four seasons. Kimmy (Kemper) is now engaged to Prince Frederick Windsor (Daniel Radcliffe), a British royal 12th in line to the throne.

The preview shows Kimmy and Frederick's wedding plans get derailed by Reverend Wayne (Jon Hamm), who previously kept Kimmy captive in a bunker for 15 years. The reverend confirms he held other women captive, leaving Kimmy to choose between getting married or going to rescue the girls.

"Kimmy sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, gets to decide how the story goes," Netflix said in a description.

Netflix also shared a poster for the special featuring Kimmy, Frederick, Wayne, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Lillian (Carol Kane), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and other characters.

Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will premiere May 12. Kemper previously told Entertainment Weekly that Kimmy's journey in the special felt "super cathartic."

"Kimmy always want to right a wrong, and this is her final act in doing that," she said. "From the start she was always trying to overcome what she had been through, but now she's lashing out. She's angry -- not only at [the reverend], but in the way many women in the #MeToo era have been for a long time."

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Fey appears in Joe Jonas' new travel series, Cup of Joe, which premiered Monday on the short-form streaming service Quibi.