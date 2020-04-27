April 27 (UPI) -- John Krasinski invited Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, David Chang and Stanley Tucci for a potluck on his YouTube series, Some Good News.

Krasinski asked viewers to send in their favorite recipes and featured four of the dishes on Sunday.

Fieri, Stewart, Chang and Tucci recreated the recipes and surprised the viewers. Fieri made a dynamite sloppy joe sandwich, Stewart made a batch of pierogis, Tucci mixed together a vodka infused drink and Chang made a creamy chicken dish.

Tucci recently gained attention for showing how to make his own drink on Instagram, however, he said that the vodka mixture sent in by a grandmother was even better.

"Nana, I think you win hands down," Tucci said.

Krasinski said Pepsi would donate $3 million to Fieri's COVID-19 relief fund, which helps to support restaurant workers.