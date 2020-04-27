Channing Tatum attends the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in 2018. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Jessie J was feeling "grateful" for Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday.

The 32-year-old singer wished Tatum, her ex-boyfriend, a happy birthday Sunday after splitting from the actor again this month.

Jessie J shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Tatum standing in clear blue water.

"Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Jessie J also posted a video of Tatum emerging from the water, running across a dock and jumping in again.

"Keep living your BEST life!" she wrote.

People reported April 4 that Jessie J and Tatum had split for a second time after reconciling in January.

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," a source said. "It's totally amicable."

Jessie J and Tatum initially called it quits in November after more than a year of dating, Us Weekly said in December.

"They are still really close and still good friends," an insider said at the time.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan and has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with the actress. Dewan gave birth to a son, Callum Michael, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, in March.