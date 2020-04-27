Google has brought back its coding game for kids with the latest Doodle. The company will feature old Doodle games in the coming weeks. Image courtesy of Google

April 27 (UPI) -- Google has re-released its 2017 coding video game for kids in its latest Doodle.

The letter "O" in the company's logo plays on a computer represented by another "O" on Google's homepage. A play button appears next to it.

The game, titled Coding for Carrots, involves users placing together code sequences in order to help an animated rabbit navigate a block maze.

Coding for Carrots marked the 50th anniversary of children learning how to code. The game was made by Google and researchers from MIT Scratch! which develops ways for kids to express themselves through coding.

Google will continue to re-release and highlight a past Doodle game as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.