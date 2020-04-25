Johnny Depp attends the Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Johnny Depp attends the world premiere of "Murder on the Orient Express" in London in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Johnny Depp has posted a video on Instagram to show how he is spending his time while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean icon Johnny Depp posted a hilarious Instagram video of himself social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4-minute clip has gotten nearly 2 million views since he shared it on Thursday.

It shows him trying to settle down for what appears to be very important business -- wordlessly moving items on and off a small desk, shuffling a deck of cards and smoothing out cloth napkins before tossing them away.

He finally folds a piece of linen and proudly holds it up to his chest to reveal he has crafted a set of false breasts.

"A little something I've been working on whilst being a responsible quarantinor, quarantining. Thank you all for stopping by. See you soon. Love and respect, JD," Depp captioned the video.

The 56-year-old actor's other credits include Cry-Baby, Ed Wood, Benny & Joon, Don Juan DeMarco, Sleepy Hollow, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Rango, The Rum Diary, Black Mass and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.