Dimitri Diatchenko, known for roles in "Chernobyl Diaries" and "Sons of Anarchy," died this week at the age of 52. Photo courtesy of Bjoern

April 25 (UPI) -- Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, best known as Uri on "Chernobyl Diaries," was found dead in his Florida home this week. He was 52.

The cause of death has not been determined, but does not appear to have been coronavirus-related, nor do police suspect foul play.

"Furthering autopsy results, it appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v of electricity while on the job the week prior," said a press statement sent to UPI.

It was not immediately clear what Diatchenko was working on when he was electrocuted.

Co-workers told police Diatchenko had been recovering from the injury since April 13 at his home in Daytona Beach.

Friends requested a wellness check when they hadn't heard from him for several days.

According to a police report, police entered the actor's residence and found him unresponsive.

Diatchenko, who was born in California and was of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent, had roles in "How I Met Your Mother," "Bones, "Sons of Anarchy," "2 Broke Girls" and Criminal Minds."

He also released four guitar albums and held a bachelor's degree in music from Stetson University and a master's degree in music from Florida State University.

In 2014 Diatchenko made headlines when he was arrested and charged with killing and eating his ex-girlfriend's pet rabbit and threatening to do the same to her.

He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation.