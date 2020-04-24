Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child together. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Hollywood actor Richard Gere and Spanish activist Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second son together.

Hola! reported Thursday that Silva, 37, gave birth to the baby at their home in upstate New York.

The pregnancy was announced in November.

The couple married in April 2018 and have a 1-year-old son Alexander together.

Gere, 70, also has a 20-year-old son Homer from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell and Silva shares a 7-year-old son Albert with her ex-husband, businessman Govind Friedland.